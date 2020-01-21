'I want to make schools and hospitals better, they only want to defeat me': Kejriwal slams opposition

New Delhi: Ahead of filing his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the journey for the next five years starts now and his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.
"The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal on Tuesday said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.
"BJP, Congress and many other parties have come together... LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the time there is such a coalition in Delhi. All these parties only have one aim, 'defeat Kejriwal'. And I have only one aim, how to end corruption and take Delhi forward," he said.
The chief minister said they are saying 'defeat Kejriwal'.
"I'm saying make schools better, hospitals better, electricity. Their only aim is to together defeat Kejriwal," the AAP chief said.
AAP national convener Kejriwal was to file his nomination on Monday after a roadshow but failed to do so due to delay in the event.
The AAP national convenor had held a party roadshow with his family and senior party colleagues and supporters in tow. He paid obeisance at the Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi and then hopped on to an open vehicle for the roadshow, which wound its way to Connaught Place Inner Circle in central Delhi via Panchkuian Marg.
The roadshow was scheduled to move towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg before terminating near the Patel Chowk Metro station near Parliament Street.
As the crowd grew, his roadshow from Valmiki Mandir near Gole Market to Patel Chowk metro station caused huge traffic jams near Connaught Place and Panchkuian Road.
The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. January 21 is the last date for filing of nominations.
