I-T dept detects Rs 1,000 cr unaccounted transactions in raids on Gujarat business group |

The income-tax department has claimed to have detected unaccounted transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore during raids on a leading Gujarat-headquartered industrial group that is into textiles, chemicals, packaging, real estate and education.

The department said in a statement on Tuesday that its officers conducted searches at 58 premises of the company in Ahmedabad and Kheda in Gujarat, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata over five days last week.

Besides the unaccounted transactions, the raids yielded Rs 24 crore in cash and gold and ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore.

The statement said that the officers found strong evidence of the group booking profits by manipulating the share prices of its listed companies.

The department claimed that the group used to raise fake bills and make payments against them. It also claimed to have discovered several benami transactions in its real estate business.

An I-T officer said the department had seized documents and digital data that reveal that the group was engaged in large-scale tax evasion by way of unaccounted cash sales outside the books of account, booking of bogus purchases, and on-money receipts from real-estate transactions.

The group was also found to be involved in layering of unaccounted sums through share premia from Kolkata-based shell companies. Certain instances of unaccounted income generated through cash based sarafi (unsecured) advances were also found, the official said.

"The group was involved in profiteering through manipulation of share prices of its listed companies through operators,” the officer said. “Evidence seized reveals that it was siphoning off funds through fictitious entities for the personal use of the promoters. Further analysis suggests the group is involved in manipulation of the books of account of its public limited companies," he added.