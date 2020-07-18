'I stand with the party and its ideology': Vasundhara Raje rubbishes RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal's allegation

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje breaks her silence on the political crisis raging in Rajasthan and said that people of the state are facing problems and interest of the people should remain paramount.
In a message posted on the microblogging site Twitter Raje wrote, “At a time when locusts are attacking farmers’ fields, crime against women are at an all time high, when there is a problem of electricity across the state, there is no point in trying to drag BJP and its leaders names in the mud. Think of the people.”
"Some people are trying to spread falsehoods without knowing any facts . I am serving the people for the last 30 years as a committed party worker. I stand with the party and its ideology," said Raje.
The tweet comes after there have been immense speculations about her silence and distance from the affairs of BJP in Rajasthan. Incidentally, it also comes a day after BJP leadership reprimanded Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal for his comments against Vasundhara. Beniwal had alleged she was engaged in helping Ashok Gehlot save his government.
In another development, former Assembly Speaker and senior-most BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has condemned the talk of horse-trading and its alleged association with BJP. Meghwal emphasized that the BJP had nothing to do with the political crisis and it was an internal conflict within Congress.
He said, “In my entire career I have been associated with BJP and the party is known for moral values. I feel that practicing politics while ignoring moral values is not correct. I also condemn any efforts at trying to topple a democratically elected government.”
Meghwal further said, “Presently Rajasthan BJP does not have a line to follow and each leader is doing what they feel like. Vasundhara Raje should be brought in politics she should be urged to come and attend meetings. The party should use Vasundhara’s experience.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)