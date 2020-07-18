'I stand with the party and its ideology': Vasundhara Raje rubbishes RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal's allegation

"Some people are trying to spread falsehoods without knowing any facts . I am serving the people for the last 30 years as a committed party worker. I stand with the party and its ideology," said Raje.

The tweet comes after there have been immense speculations about her silence and distance from the affairs of BJP in Rajasthan. Incidentally, it also comes a day after BJP leadership reprimanded Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal for his comments against Vasundhara. Beniwal had alleged she was engaged in helping Ashok Gehlot save his government.

In another development, former Assembly Speaker and senior-most BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has condemned the talk of horse-trading and its alleged association with BJP. Meghwal emphasized that the BJP had nothing to do with the political crisis and it was an internal conflict within Congress.