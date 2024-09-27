'I Read Bible At Home..': Jagan Reddy Blasts Naidu Govt For 'Blocking' His Tirupati Temple Visit Amid Laddu Row

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy once again refuted claims and allegations made by CM Chandrababu Naidu over Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple laddu prasadam | X | ANI

Vijayawada: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday (September 27) speaking to reporters said that notices were given to YSRCP cadre asking them not to visit the Tirumala Tirupati Temple and said that it was "perhaps for the first time in this country that people were being barred from entering a temple." Jagan was scheduled to visit the Tirupati Temple on Friday but cancelled his visit saying that the Andhra government was trying to "obstruct" his visit.

He claimed that notices were given to YSRCP leaders and workers by cops asking them not to participate and visit the temple for ex-CM's (Jagan) visit as "it did not have the government's permission."

He also addressed questions over his caste and religion after the Tirupati laddu row and said, "Many questions have been raised about my caste. I read the Bible at home, and I respect and follow Hinduism, Islam, and Sikhism. I belong to the community of humanity. What does the Constitution say? If a person equivalent to the Chief Minister is not allowed into the temple, I question how Dalits will be treated."

Jagan once again refuted claims by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu holding him responsible for the Tirupati laddu row. TDP Chief and CM Naidu had alleged that animal fat including beef tallow and fish oil was used in the making of laddus distributed as prasad at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple. A lab report apparently also confirmed the presence of animal fat in the laddus.

The controversy has blown out into an all out political war between the ruling TDP and Jagan as the leaders hurl charges and allegations against each other.

"The demon rule is continuing in the state. The government is trying to obstruct my upcoming visit to the Tirumala temple. Police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders across the state regarding the temple visit. The notice states that the visit to the Tirumala temple is not permitted, and the program organized by YSRCP does not have the necessary approval. Consequently, leaders are not allowed to participate in that programme," said Jagan in the press conference, alleging that he and his party leaders are being targetted.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Brought Up Laddu Issue To Shift Political Focus

"To shift the political focus, CM Chandrababu Naidu has brought up the laddu issue. CM Chandrababu Naidu is portraying that animal fat was used in the laddu prasadam manufacturing, which questions the sanctity and pride of Tirumala. Is this justified? Chandrababu Naidu is blatantly lying on Tirumala Tirupati's Laddu Prasadam," said Jagan.