'I like my butter non-fascist': Some Twitter users are very angry with Amul's ad for Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

On Wednesday, August 5, Ayodhya marked a 'historic' day, with Prime Minister Modi laying the foundation stone for the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.
Celebrating the occasion, Amul - India's famous dairy brand - created an advertisement. And, some users were not pleased.
"No, thanks, @Amul_Coop, I like my butter non-fascist," a user said.
The advertisement shows the iconic little girl of Amul, who has been the brand cover for ages. "Monumental Occasion!," and "All are invited!," can be seen on the advertisement.
Here are some more reactions:
On August 5, President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present on stage.
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced officials to shorten the guest list many even joined the event via video-conferencing. But the virus was not quite enough of a deterrent when it came to celebrations across the country. Even masked and socially distanced (for the most part), they came together to celebrate the momentous occasion. Some were even detained by the police for their efforts.
