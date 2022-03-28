I hope 700 startups showcased their ideas at Dubai Expo would enrich with newer opportunities, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

I hope the 700 startups who showcased their ideas at Dubai Expo would have all gone back enriched with newer opportunities for future, Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Dubai, reported ANI.

I'm sure this action between India & UAE particualrly on future technologies will take new wings as we go forward, added Goyal.

The outstanding success stories of over 92 Unicorns are something that makes every Indian proud of their work. Today we are the third-largest startup ecosystem in the World but our aspiration is to be the world's number startup destination, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Dubai.

Further, Commerce Minister expressed confidence in the revival of India's economic situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the world looks up to us as a role model which managed a balance between lives and livelihood.

The Indian government had said that Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.

