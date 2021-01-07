'I have to be in Parliament...': Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra opens up on his desire to enter politics

He said "Obviously now I do feel I have fought this outside for far too long. I have explained myself, cleared myself but this is constant that they trouble me now as I am not in politics. I always kept away from politics because I have my set beliefs."

Vadra said he will take the decision at an appropriate time. "When I see a place where people will vote me to represent them and I can make a difference for people in that area and if my family approves of it," he said.

He said that the entire family supports him specially Priyanka on his decisions.

"Priyanka is always supportive. I am talking about the entire family and when they approve of it, I can be in politics and fight my issues in political arena."

Vadra has campaigned in elections in Raebareli and Amethi and hoardings came up in Moradabad in his support as he claimed he has spent his childhood in that place and people want him to be there.

He insisted that he is fighting the political battle without being in politics and he was used each time as a "punching bag" whenever the government is in a bind.