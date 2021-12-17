'I have said nothing wrong': Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar refuses to apologise in Assembly over his rape comment

"I have said nothing wrong" said Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar over his rape comment made in State Assembly yesterday reports Times Now.

"it's just a saying and you can derive any inference you want added MLA Ramesh Kumar in his interview with Times Now reporter Deepak Bopanna ysterday. He also refused to apologise to the crass comment on rape remark he made in the Karnataka assembly yesterday. He had earlier said "When rape is inevitable, just lie down and enjoy it"

"I have said nothing wrong", "it's just a saying", "You can derive any inference you want" : MLA Ramesh Kumar says as he refuses to apologise to the crass comment on Rape he made in the Karnataka assembly



He had earlier said"When rape is inevitable, just lie down and enjoy it". pic.twitter.com/s9uPKTc0BR — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) December 17, 2021

He also evaded reporters questions if he would apologize for his 'rape' remark made in the state Assembly.

Hours after courting controversy over his rape comment in the state assembly, Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar has apologised, reported NDTV.

According to NDTV report, Ramesh Kumar last night said: "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

Yogita Bhayana, an activist who heads the People Against Rape in India (PARI), said the comment by the "shameless" MLA came on a day when the country was observing nine years of the Delhi gangrape incident.

Sharing a video clip on Twitter, Bhayana said: "This video of Karnataka Legislative Assembly is from yesterday (Thursday) when the country was observing the nine years of the Nirbhaya incident. To protect our women, we vote for them (legislators) and this shameless (MLA) is calling rape enjoyment."

On Thursday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix as he was running short of time and wanted to wind up the discussion by 6 pm whereas the MLAs were insisting to extend the time.

(with Inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:46 AM IST