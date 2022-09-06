'I have not declared my candidacy': Shashi Tharoor keeps media guessing on Congress President bid

Senior Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor | File

Shashi Tharoor, who is said to be contemplating running for the post of Congress president, also expressed hope that many leaders would contest the upcoming elections, giving a wide choice to the electors, and stressed he has neither ruled himself in nor out.

In an interview with news agency PTI a day before the launch of the 3,570 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Tharoor said the message is also that the Congress is the party that can unite India and if the public is sufficiently inspired by this message, it will indeed inaugurate the revival of the party.

Asked about the possibility of him running for the post of the Congress president, Tharoor said, "I have only welcomed the fact that an election will be held. I believe that is very good for the party."

After all, which other political party has had an open election for its top post among such a large electorate of almost 10,000 voters, he asked.

"Of course it is gratifying that this general statement of democratic principle has immediately led to large numbers of people around the country welcoming the prospect of my contesting. But as I have made it clear, I have not declared my candidacy," Tharoor said.

Pointing out that the notification of such an election is only happening on September 22, he said it means colleagues still have three weeks to think about whether they would like to join the fray.

"I hope many will contest in order to give the membership a wide choice. So far I have neither ruled myself in nor ruled myself out," the former Union minister asserted.