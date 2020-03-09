I have friends in the BJP, never thought the party as a whole would attack me like this: 102-year-old Karnataka freedom fighter

Centenarian freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, who was called "fake freedom fighter" and "Pakistani agent" by a Karnataka BJP MLA, has said that he never thought BJP as a whole would attack him like this as I have friends in the party.

Doreswamy says he was surprised by the BJP MLA's comments. “I have been in public life for 60 years. We have differences in ideology but I have friends in the BJP and RSS too. I never expected that the BJP as a whole would attack me like this,” he told Indian Express.

BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on February 25 stoked a controversy by calling H S Doreswamy a "fake freedom fighter who behaves like a Pakistan agent". "There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent," Patil told reporters in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura.