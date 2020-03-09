I have friends in the BJP, never thought the party as a whole would attack me like this: 102-year-old Karnataka freedom fighter

Centenarian freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, who was called "fake freedom fighter" and "Pakistani agent" by a Karnataka BJP MLA, has said that he never thought BJP as a whole would attack him like this as I have friends in the party.
Doreswamy says he was surprised by the BJP MLA's comments. “I have been in public life for 60 years. We have differences in ideology but I have friends in the BJP and RSS too. I never expected that the BJP as a whole would attack me like this,” he told Indian Express.
BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on February 25 stoked a controversy by calling H S Doreswamy a "fake freedom fighter who behaves like a Pakistan agent". "There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent," Patil told reporters in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura.
Doreswamy has said that he was not worried about that BJP has put him to a freedom fighter test. “My friends say it is because they want to curb my voice. But rules and regulations are there, the Constitution is there to defend us. People are there. They know me through and through. My life is like a mirror. People will stand behind me… The poor deserve food, employment, literacy. That is why I am still fighting,” he told the Indian Express.
The BJP MLA remarks on centenarian freedom fighter created a political storm. Congress leaders on February 26 staged a protest on the same issue in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the party's protest will continue until the Speaker will allow them to discuss BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal's recent comments on freedom fighter HS Doreswamy.
(Inputs from Agencies)
