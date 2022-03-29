I guarantee to make Punjabi University free from debt so as to regain its pristine glory, says CM Bhagwant Mann

I guarantee to make Punjabi University free from debt so as to regain its pristine glory as a seat of higher learning in northern India, said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, reported ANI.

Presiding over the valedictory function of three-day Punjabi cinema, television and theatre mega show jointly organised by the Punjabi Film and TV Actors' Association and Punjabi University.

All pending issues of school and college teachers would be resolved soon. Our youth will get enough opportunities to exhibit their capacities and capabilities in the state so that they could become ideal citizens of society, added Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Our priority is to provide world-class education to the students of the state.

He said school and college teachers would now onwards exclusively concentrate on teaching work as their primary duty on the Delhi pattern and they would not be assigned any other task.

Showing concern over youth's exodus abroad, the Chief Minister said the youth would be given enormous opportunities to exhibit their unbounded capacities and capabilities in the state.

The unfathomed energy and talent of the youth would be optimally tapped so that they could become ideal citizens of society, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:07 PM IST