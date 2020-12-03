'I feel young again': What MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati said after 2018 internet death hoax

From losing everything in the partition to building India's biggest spices brand, MDH Owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati's journey was indeed an inspiration for many.

Gulati passed away in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 98.

As the news of his death broke in, several could not believe the news. That is because similar reports of his death had gone viral in 2018.

In that race to be first on the page, sometimes the media accidentally speaks too soon in reporting the deaths of celebrities and public figures.

And sometimes it's not an accident, in which the media or the public is often duped due to ill-advised jokes, conspiracies or hoaxes, many of which went viral until people put the rumours to rest.

In one such incidence, two years ago, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati became a victim of a death hoax. In 2018, few reports had surfaced saying that, the owner of MDH masala, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away at the age of 99 at a hospital in Delhi.