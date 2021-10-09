I don’t consider it wrong: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on killing of BJP workers during Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that he did not consider the lynching of the BJP workers (during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence) wrong. According to India Today report, the lynching of the BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was only a “reaction to the action”.

Along with four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, two BJP workers, a driver in the employ of Union minister Ajay Misra, and a local reporter were killed on October 3.

Ashish Misra, son of Union minister Ajay Misra, today reached the Crime Branch office for interrogation in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He appeared before the Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning at 11 am on Saturday as officials investigate the incident that led to the death of eight people including four farmers. An FIR has accused Ashish Mishra of murder even as the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and his son deny the allegations.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that the background for Lakhimpur Kheri violence was set during Ajay Misra's speech on September 25. "He [Ajay Misra] had said that they will throw out those working in Lakhimpur Kheri by taking the land on lease," said SKM's Darshan Pal.

The UP Police has filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges that he was in the vehicle that mowed down farmers. According to the allegations he had also tried to run a vehicle over SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk towards the end. Some have also claimed that Mishra opened fire from within the vehicle, killing one individual.

On Friday afternoon the UP Police had pasted another notice outside the Minister's residence asking Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 9. Ahead of the summon, the UP police had tightened security arrangements outside Teni's residence on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 03:35 PM IST