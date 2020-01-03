'I don't believe in talking': Gambhir pats himself on the back after installing 20-feet tall air purifier in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday inaugurated the prototype of the first-of-its-kind air purifier in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Central Market. The giant air purifier will be a test case on how far the capital's air quality woes can be fixed.

This tower will aim at treating 600,000 cubic metees air per day, collecting more than 75 per cent of two kinds of pollutants -- PM 2.5 and PM 10 -- and then releasing purified air to create a bubble of fresh air around.

Speaking at the launch event, the cricketer-turned-politician said: "Fighting Delhi's pollution is my top most priority and we are working on several such initiatives. A few months ago also, EDMC bought machines and sprinklers worth Rs 70 crore when pollution was at its peak. This air purifier is a prototype.

"We will analyze its performance and then install several purifiers across the constituency. Every step in the direction of making Delhi pollution free saves lives," he added.