I did not recognise true face of Adhikari family: Mamata Banerjee

In a shocking turnover in West Bengal politics, today, veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is blaiming herself for not recognising the "true face" of the influential Adhikari family of Purba Medinipur district.

Sisir's son Suvendu Adhikari had left the TMC in December last year to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is pitted against Banerjee from the Nandigram constituency for the coming assembly polls.

Speaking at an election rally in Kanthi Dakshin, Banerjee said she had even heard rumours the Adhikari family had built an empire worth Rs 5,000 crore. The chief minister said, she will get it investigated once she is voted to power, reported PTI.

"I used to have a lot of respect. Loved them so much. I drew a picture of Goddess Maa Tara myself and gave it to them (Suvendu Adhikari) and today, they are traitors. Remember there can be no greater traitor than these. The people of Medinipur have to liberate themselves from such people," said the TMC supremo.