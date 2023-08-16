I-Day Gaffe: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Waves Tricolour Upside Down; Faces Backlash After Video Goes Viral

In a video going viral on social media, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, was seen waving the tricolor flag upside down during a bike rally on the occasion of the Independence day. People on social media, while sharing the video, pointed out Pathak's mistake.

Pathak, on August 15, had posted a video of him participating in a bike rally held in Lucknow. However, in that video, Pathak is seen waving the flag in correct manner.

"Today, on the occasion of Independence Day, participated in the bike rally organized by Bharatiya Janata Party aat Talkatora Road, Lucknow in front of Karbala," Pathak had said in caption of the video.

The video of him waving the flag upside down is said to be from the same bike rally.

Pathak slammed for waving flag wrongly

The main opposition party in UP, Samajwadi Party, shared the video of Pathak waving the flag upside down, and said the BJP's "patriotism is just show off".

"BJP's 'raider' deputy chief minister is waving the tricolor upside down! UP's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is waving the tricolour upside down in his rally. BJP is number 1 in insulting the country, their patriotism is just show off. Look at the culture of the incompetent minister, he is putting India to shame," the Samajwadi Party wrote in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user Nigar Parveen wrote in Hindi, "Look at Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh. Waving the tricolor upside down. Now will someone give him a certificate of patriotism?"

Samajwadi Party leader Manish Agrawal also slammed the BJP leader and said the BJP leaders 'pretend to be nationalists'.

"BJP people pretend to be nationalists. Now look at Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak ji. He is waving the tricolour upside down. They don't even care about the dignity and respect of the national flag. These BJP people's patriotism or respect for the national flag is just a show off," he wrote.

Another user Sanjit Kumar questioned if nobody cares about Pathak's insulting the flag 'just because he's from the BJP'.

"He belongs to BJP. Here Brajesh Pathak is waving the Indian flag upside down in the bike rally. He is violating Indian flag code but no one cares about it, just because he is from BJP?" he wrote.

