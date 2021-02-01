‘I congratulate central govt for presenting balanced budget’: Nitish Kumar on Union Budget 2021

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday congratulated the Centre for coming out with a "balanced" budget for the financial year 2021-2022 despite constraints on revenue collection in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He also hailed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposal to increase the budgetary outlay for health to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore in FY22 from Rs 94,452 crore estimated in the current fiscal. Kumar said the centre presented a Rs 34.8 lakh crore budget for 2021-22, which is more than the estimated total expenditure of Rs 30.42 lakh crore in the current financial year, and proposed to increase the capital spending by 34.5 per cent to Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

"It is a welcome budget given the COVID-19 pandemic and constraints on revenue collection. I congratulate the central government for presenting a balanced budget," Kumar, who is heading the NDA government in Bihar, said in a statement.