I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties: PM Modi on coronavirus lockdown

The Prime Minister, in his first 'Mann ki Baat' since the lockdown came into force, further said that he understood that many people would be "possibly angry at me for being locked in their homes." "I understand your troubles, but there was no other way to wage a war against corona for a country like India with 1.3 billion population. It is a battle of life and death and we have to win it and, therefore, such strong measures were absolutely necessary," Modi said.

He also said that he was hurt when he came to know that some some people were misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. "I was extremely hurt when I came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. We need to be sensitive and understanding. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing," PM Modi said.

During 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi also interacted with Ashok Kapoor of Agra who along with his entire family, which has six people, was tested positive for COVID-19 but all have now fully recovered. While interacting with PM Modi, Ashok Kapoor said, "Thankful to authorities and staff in Agra. I am equally grateful to hospital authorities in Delhi. The doctors were prompt."

The total number of positive coronavirus people in India so far, reached up to 979 on Sunday. Of this at least 867 are active coronavirus cases, 86 people have cured and discharged from hospitals while 25 people succumbed from the highly infectious COVID-19 disease. The data was released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 10 a.m.