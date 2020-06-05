'I am waiting, I am not upset': Chandra Kumar Bose after being dropped as Vice President of BJP’s West Bengal unit

On the 1st of June BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose’s name was dropped from the list of vice presidents of the party’s West Bengal unit. There were various theories doing the rounds, including his comments which were seen as being anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), when he questioned why minorities could not be included in the list.

Secondly, he had also made comments suggesting that an ‘atmosphere of fear’ should not be created by the ruling and opposition parties in the country.

Freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew Chandra Bose does not rule out that these could be reasons that the party was upset with him, but also says that he cannot give up his ideology for any party, even if he does keep quiet.

“I had expressed my views. I have a lot of strong views about a lot of issues, irrespective of the party. Vice president is an honorary post, I had mentioned that to Amit Shah earlier too. I joined the party to work on the ideology of Netaji which is an inclusive ideology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying sabka saat, sabka vikas resonated with Netaji’s ideology, who worked for all communities. I saw BJP is failing in the mission given by PM Modi and it has remained just a dialogue, whereas Netaji implemented what he preached. I believe PM Modi is a tall leader and he would be able to unite all religions," explains Chandra Kumar Bose.

Bose says that for West Bengal, inclusive politics works best compared to politics of polarization. The BJP leader is not upset at being removed from the post of vice president and has spoken to BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya about the way forward.

“President, general secretaries and district presidents have some powers while working on ground. Give me responsibility of 3-4 districts. I spoke to Kailash Vijaywargiya after this announcement (of being removed as vice president of BJP Bengal unit) and he said we are thinking of giving you a responsible position. I am waiting, I am not upset. You cannot continue holding a position continuously in any case,” said Bose while speaking about his future prospects with an important 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal as BJP looks to unsettle Trinamool Congress (TMC) after two terms in power.

Bose has fought 2 critical elections since his induction in the party. He first contested in the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhwanipore constituency and lost by 26,299 votes and gained a vote share of 20%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bose was again fielded from Mamata’s bastion of the Kolkata South constituency and lost to TMC’s Mala Rai by around 1,50,000 votes and gained a vote share of 36%.

“When there is no alternative to Mamata, people will support Mamata. We have to do inclusive politics in Bengal and focus on the development plank. We have to show we are different. I have been vocal and maybe many have not appreciated this. Some leaders in Bengal have made derogatory political comments which is not needed. Let us also not constantly indulge in politics of bigotry,” signs off a hopeful Chandra Kumar Bose.