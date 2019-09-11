I am target of vendetta politics: Shivakumar who is arrested by ED in money laundering case

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, currently in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, here on Tuesday reiterated that he had done nothing wrong and was a target of vendetta politics.

"I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong and am a target of vendetta politics," Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on September 3 after four-day questioning, said in a tweet. In the same tweet, the Congress leader said, "With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you, and my belief in god and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically."

Earlier in the day, the financial probe agency summoned his daughter Aishwarya for questioning on September 12 in connection with the probe. The officials said while scrutinising the financial dealings of Shivakumar, the ED found documents pertaining to a trust handled by his daughter. "To get the details of the functioning of the trust and its financial transactions, we have summoned Aishwarya for questioning," he said.

Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income-Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income-Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017 led to the seizure of Rs 8.59 crore unaccounted cash. Thereafter, the I-T Department lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code.