'I am stunned how people make such statements': Nitish Kumar on Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks against people from UP, Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his against people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Kumar said that he was stunned by the remarks of the Punjab Chief Minister and wondered if Channi wasn't aware of the contribution of the people of Bihar for Punjab.

"It does not make any sense. Do they know how much is the contribution of the people of Bihar in Punjab and how many are living and serving (there)? I am stunned how people make such statements," Nitish Kumar told news agency ANI.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has courted controversy during a poll rally by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state.

The word "bhaiyas" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive.

In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

"Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state," the incumbent chief minister of Punjab said.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:41 PM IST