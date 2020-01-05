'I am lucky to have had worked with Dr Joshi': PM Modi wishes senior BJP leader Manohar Joshi on his birthday

The Prime Minister considers himself lucky to have had worked with Joshi for many years. He said that he and many other Karyakartas learned a lot from him. Modi wished for a long and healthy life for Murli Manohar Joshi.

Manohar Joshi, who was once a prominent face of the BJP has now been left to fend for himself. He did not receive a ticket in the last election and has been sidelined with the new Modi-Shah leadership in the party.

Recently, Joshi had spoken on former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a function organised by Bharatiya Baudh Sangh on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Joshi had said that the Vajpayee favoured social harmony in practicality.

Last year, Joshi had also slyly PM Modi and his leadership. He had told The Indian Express in September 2019, “I feel there is an acute need for such a leadership today that can, based on principles, without fear, express views clearly without worrying whether the Prime Minister will be pleased or angry, and argue with him.”

With inputs from PTI.