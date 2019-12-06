'I am extremely happy with this punishment': Nirbhaya's mother on Hyderabad encounter

In a shocking development, all four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian in were killed in a police encounter on Monday. After which Nirbhaya's mother has said that she is extremely happy with the encounter.
According to the police, all the four were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape and were shot at, reported ANI.
Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother told ANI, "I am extremely happy with this punishment.Police has done a great job & I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel." She further added that she has been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years and Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death. "I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," Nirbhaya's mother told ANI.
The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to 7 days' judicial custody. The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial.
