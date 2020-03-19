I am better off in India than back home: Australian scribe tells family and friends amid coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to consume the world, one Australian journalist who is posted in India has said that he feels safer here than back home.

James Oaten, the South Asia Correspondent for Australia Broadcasting Corporation, wrote a piece three days ago, saying that his family and friends were concerned about his well-being amid the coronavirus outbreak.

When Oaten had written the piece, India had 114 positive cases. The number has increased to 169, and chances are that it’s going to continue to rise.

However, Oaten has added that while the numbers are rising in India, there isn’t panic like there was in Australia, where videos of people swarming into supermarkets to buy toilet paper went viral. “There are plenty of provisions available in shops,” he added.

Australia has reported 568 cases, with six death in all.

Their leading airline Quantas on Instagram posted that they would be suspending all flights until further notice.