India

Updated on

I am better off in India than back home: Australian scribe tells family and friends amid coronavirus outbreak

By FPJ Web Desk

I am better off in India than back home: Australian scribe tells family and friends amid coronavirus outbreak
AFP

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to consume the world, one Australian journalist who is posted in India has said that he feels safer here than back home.

James Oaten, the South Asia Correspondent for Australia Broadcasting Corporation, wrote a piece three days ago, saying that his family and friends were concerned about his well-being amid the coronavirus outbreak.

When Oaten had written the piece, India had 114 positive cases. The number has increased to 169, and chances are that it’s going to continue to rise.

However, Oaten has added that while the numbers are rising in India, there isn’t panic like there was in Australia, where videos of people swarming into supermarkets to buy toilet paper went viral. “There are plenty of provisions available in shops,” he added.

Australia has reported 568 cases, with six death in all.

Their leading airline Quantas on Instagram posted that they would be suspending all flights until further notice.

View this post on Instagram

As the national carrier, we know how important it is for Australians to travel and stay connected. For 100 years, the wellbeing of our customers has been, and continues to remain, our highest priority. Today weâre announcing significant changes to our business, in response to the evolving Coronavirus situation, including various government-imposed travel restrictions beyond our control. - Suspension of all Qantas and Jetstar international flights from the end of March until at least 31 May 2020 - Reduction of Australian domestic flying by 60 per cent until the end of May 2020 - Temporary closures of our international lounges and a number of domestic lounges Full details can be found here: http://bit.ly/2J1cFQ0 We understand that this has a huge impact on our customers. From early next week, we will be automatically processing a flight credit. This flight credit can be redeemed up until 30 September 2020 or 12 months from the original date of ticket issue, whichever date is later. Flight credits can be used for travel on any domestic or international flights. A reminder that all customers with a pre-existing international or Australian domestic flight up to 31 May 2020, who no longer wish to travel, can also cancel their booking via qantas.com and receive a full travel credit. These cancellations must be processed by 31 March 2020. Our call centres are under significant pressure responding to the rapidly evolving travel situation. At this stage we are prioritising those with imminent travel, and we ask that you do not call our call centres unless your travel is commencing within the next 48 hours. If your flight was booked through a travel agency or third-party website and impacted by the above network changes, you will need to contact this company directly from early next week to obtain your credit voucher or make booking changes. Thank you for your ongoing patience in a challenging time for us all.

A post shared by Qantas (@qantas) on

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the 166 cases reported from India comprised 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. There have been 3 deaths in the country due to Coronavirus so far.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in