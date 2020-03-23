'I am an enemy of society': UP Police make vagrants pose to record their stupidity during Janata Curfew

"I am an enemy of society, I wouldn't stay at home" reads posters held aloft by citizens of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

In case you were wondering, this is not some unique protest against the coronavirus, but an effort by the Uttar Pradesh police to make those violating the Janata curfew realise the error of their ways.

The police reserved the pamphlets for those who were found wandering aimlessly on the streets in Bareilly. Photos posted by ANI show the posters written in Hindi being held aloft by motorists as the police stands by them.