'I am a daughter of a Hindu family': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, recites ‘Chandi Path’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recited ‘Chandi Path’ from her public rally in Nandigram.

Coming down heavily on the BJP for accusing her over appeasement to the minorities, the TMC supremo urged the BJP leaders to hold a competition with her to get proof of her Hinduism.

“The BJP cannot play Hindu card against me. They must have forgotten that I am a daughter of a Hindu family. The BJP always play Hindu-Muslim cards. If they play Hindu card then they should first say if they are better in it,” asked the TMC supremo.

Reciting ‘Chandi Path’, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that Hinduism is taught by Swami Vivekananda and also that she does 'Chandi Path' every day before leaving her house.

“Hinduism is taught by Vivekananda. Hindu means Chamunda Kali. It has Shantosi Ma, Durga Ma, Saraswati and Lakshmi Ma. The BJP thinks that only they are Hindu. Let me recite ‘Chandi Path’ for the people of Nandigram,” stated the TMC supremo.

Notably, the saffron camp had always been vocal against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not allowing Durga idol immersion during Muharram and also slammed the TMC leader for wearing Hijaab.

Several leaders of BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have cried foul that the TMC government didn’t allow Hindu schools to hold Saraswati Puja just to appease the Muslims.

Countering their claims, the TMC supremo from the public rally chanted several mantras to prove that she is Hindu and also aware of Hindu doctrines.

It is pertinent to mention that West Bengal Chief Minister has always taken active participation in Durga Puja where Mamata was also seen painting the idol. The TMC supremo was also seen participating in Kali puja at her residence in Kalighat and she along with her party MP Nushrat Jahan was also seen participating in Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath organized by Iskcon.

Meanwhile, after her public rally Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Singhabahini temple at Sonachura and also paid homage at Smasanad Mazar, in Nandigram before visiting Shahid Bedi at Nandigram.

According to poll analysts, by the chants and by visiting temples and mazar, the TMC supremo is trying to prove that the voters cannot be divided by religious lines against the BJP’s claim of religious polarisation.