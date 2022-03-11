'I accept people's mandate': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi submits resignation to Governor after Congress defeat in assembly polls

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following the Congress party's defeat in the assembly elections.

"I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. He told me and the cabinet to continue until the new Government is sworn in. I accept the people's mandate," Channi, who went to the Raj Bhawan to hand over his resignation letter to the governor, told reporters a day after the results.

"We will always be there to serve the people of Punjab. We will continue doing our duty and be among them. I request the new govt to continue the public welfare projects and schemes that we brought in, in the last 111 days," he added.

The Congress was routed in the polls with AAP taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats. The AAP sweep decimated the SAD-BSP combine as well. While the Shiromani Akali Dal got three seats, the BJP got two and the BSP just one.

Channi lost both the seats he contested from. He was defeated by the AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke with a margin of 37,558 votes from Bhadaur. He also lost from Chamkaur Sahib, where he was defeated by the AAP's Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:42 PM IST