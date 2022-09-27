Hyderabad: Two women arrested for attacked Goddess Durga idol in pandal | Twitter

On Tuesday, two women were arrested for vandalising the idol of Goddess Durga at a pandal installed for Navratri in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the women barged into the pandal located in Hyderabad's Khairatabad area. One of the women carried a spanner to attack the idol, while the second one attacked the locaks when they tried to stop her.

Both the accused women were taken to the Saidanbad police station. In the pictures that have gone viral on the internet, the lion statue adjacent to the idol was damaged. Another picture shows the two women nabbed by the police.

Further details are awaited.

Trained PFI Activists 2women with knifes attacked DURGA Matha idol in Ram Leela Maidan,Chintal Basti,Khairtabad,Hyderabad.



In police station one of them biting women cop & kicked lady Conistable.



My sincere request to @AmitShah ji @NIA_India should investigate this immediately. pic.twitter.com/Q7YwBGIhZk — Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) September 27, 2022