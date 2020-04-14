Hyderabad: Two Samaritans, who served liquor to poor labourers amid closed wine shops, arrested

On Monday, two men who had gone viral on social media for serving liquor to poor labourers were arrested. Their videos had gone viral on social media.

The two were serving liquor – in small pegs – to labourers in Champapet. The duo went to people who were gathered around wine shops and toddy shops.

One social media snitch brought it to the notice of PIB, who in turn informed excise minister V Srinivas Goud. Sanju and Nitin – who are now being called incarnations of god on social media – were arrested under Section 34 (A) of the Excise and Prohibition Act.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ghor kaliyug. Dev maanush ko giraftaar kar rahe.”

Another said: “Arrested? They shld be rewarded or else hospitals will be filled with addicts.”

A third lamented: “You are not human! You are the incarnation of God.”

Earlier, a Twitter user had shared he video and written: “Moved by how daily wage workers are 'suffering' without liquor, a man named Kumar distributed one peg alcohol to labourers in Champapet, #Hyderabad. He already had some stock left with him. Good deed or bad, I leave it to your discretion (sic). 1 more video below. #lockdown #covidindia”

There was a mini-scandal earlier when it was found that some members of the Excise department were diverting liquor stock from government wine shops to take money, said a report in The New Indian Express.

A circle inspector, a sub-inspector and some other staffers were suspended. All wine shops, bars and restaurants are closed in the state since March 22.

One of the biggest problems faced by individuals at the time of lockdown is the paucity of alcohol.

With several wine shops shut across the country, it has become a haven for black marketeers, who have been selling alcohol at three times the MRP in various cities. In fact, WhatsApp messages have even been circulating around Mumbai with certain telephone numbers, telling people to call them in case they require Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

Which brings us to the important question: Are there any states or Union Territories that have allowed the sale of alcohol during the lockdown?