Hyderabad: Two cops in ACB net for taking Rs 50,000, two liquor bottles as bribe

Hyderabad: Two policemen, including an inspector, were on Thursday caught by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking Rs 50,000 and two liquor bottles as bribe, according to a statement.

They were attached to the Jubilee Hills Police Station here. The inspector had demanded the bribe from a person who was released on police station bail on December 31 last year, the bureau said.

The person in a complaint said he was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).