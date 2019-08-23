Hyderabad: Two Bangladesh nationals arrested for human trafficking, minor rescued

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police has busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested a couple along with one other person while rescuing a minor, found to be native of Bangladesh.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and section-14 of Foreigners Act-1946.

Sharing details of the arrests, Mahesh Bhagwat Indian Police Service (IPS) said, "In connection with the trafficking of a minor girl from Bangladesh to Hyderabad, a Special Operation Team (SOT) was formed which conducted a raid at a place near ECIL based on inputs."

"During the raid, police arrested Md Sohail Hussain (29) along with his wife Visti Hossan (25) along with a customer, Hari Chowdary were found. Police has taken them in judicial remand for running human trafficking business," said Bhagwat.