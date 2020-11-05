Hyderabad traffic cop runs for 2 kms to clear way for ambulance, wins hearts of citizens

A video of Hyderabad traffic cop G Babji running for almost 2 kilometres to clear path for an ambulance went viral on social media.
The traffic policeman cleared the 2 kms path from the buzy Mozamzahi market to Kothi. His effort saved the life of the patient.
Here is the video shot by someone in the ambulance.
The family members of the patient thanked the policeman and said his wonderful gesture helped a person who is unknown to him.
And, on social media, citizens applauded him saying ‘he is the real hero’. People thanked him for showing promptness and efficiency on duty.
While this great and rare gesture has been saluted by many, the cop was also felicitated by Hyderabad City Commissioner Anjani Kumar at an event.
