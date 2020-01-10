Hyderabad: Thousands gather for Tiranga rally

Hyderabad: Thousands of people gathered for the Tiranga rally here on Friday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Led by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the rally began from the historic Mir Alam Eidgah.

The rally will culminate in a public meeting at the Shastripuram grounds, where Owaisi and other leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee will address the gathering.

Thousands of men and women marched from Eidgah, holding national flag and placards, demanding revocation of the CAA.

Meanwhile in Kozhikode, hundreds of fishermen staged a novel protest from nearby Chaliyam against CAA, sailing their boats with the national flag tied at the bows of the vessels and shouting slogans against the act. Named 'water march,' the boat rally was held from Chaliyam Jankar Jetty to Feroke puthiyapaalam (New Bridge) and back on Friday evening. The video of the unique protest has now gone viral on the social media.

Retired government officials and civil society groups on Friday took out a rally in the city against CAA, urging the non-BJP states to not implement the contentious legislation. The march was led by former IAS officer Harsh Mander.