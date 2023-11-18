 Hyderabad Shocker: Couple Hangs 4-Year-Old Daughter, Later Die By Suicide In Musheerabad; Write Reason On Wall
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad Shocker: Couple Hangs 4-Year-Old Daughter, Later Die By Suicide In Musheerabad; Write Reason On Wall

Hyderabad Shocker: Couple Hangs 4-Year-Old Daughter, Later Die By Suicide In Musheerabad; Write Reason On Wall

The incident occurred in the Musheerabad area of the city. Sai Krishna and Chitrakala hanged their daughter Tejaswi before killing themselves by hanging at their rented house in Gangaputra colony.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Couple Hangs 4-Year-Old Daughter, Later Die By Suicide In Musheerabad | IANS (Representational Pic)

Hyderabad, November 17: In a shocking incident, a couple hanged their four-year-old daughter before committing suicide in Hyderabad. The incident occurred in the Musheerabad area of the city. Sai Krishna and Chitrakala hanged their daughter Tejaswi before killing themselves by hanging at their rented house in Gangaputra colony.

The police broke open the door to find all three hanging

The incident came to light on Friday morning when a neighbour knocked at the door in the morning but there was no response. He alerted the police, who broke open the door to find all three hanging.

The couple wrote on the walls about the reason for taking the extreme step

The couple, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, wrote on the walls about the reason for taking the extreme step. Chitrakala was sacked from her job in a private organisation due to allegations of misappropriation of funds. She alleged that injustice was done to her and despite her pleas at the highest level, justice was not done.

Police took up investigation

Sai Krishna was working as a driver in an app-based service. Police suspect the couple resorted to the extreme step on Thursday. Police shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Read Also
UP Shocker: Couple Dies By Suicide After Wife Gangraped By 2 Men In Front Of Husband In Basti...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

London Crime: 17-Year-Old British Sikh Teenager Stabbed To Death In Hounslow; 4 Arrested

London Crime: 17-Year-Old British Sikh Teenager Stabbed To Death In Hounslow; 4 Arrested

Hyderabad Shocker: Couple Hangs 4-Year-Old Daughter, Later Die By Suicide In Musheerabad; Write...

Hyderabad Shocker: Couple Hangs 4-Year-Old Daughter, Later Die By Suicide In Musheerabad; Write...

Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP Introduced Saffron Colour For Practice Jerseys Of Indian Cricket Team

Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP Introduced Saffron Colour For Practice Jerseys Of Indian Cricket Team

Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Aman Vihar Area

Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Aman Vihar Area

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Second Phase Voter Turnout Reach 70.93%; Election Day...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Second Phase Voter Turnout Reach 70.93%; Election Day...