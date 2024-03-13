 Hyderabad Shocker: BRS Corporator Dedeepya Rao Attacked By Women In Jubilee Hills; Video Goes Viral
The incident, believed to be stemming from a dispute over flexi banners, has reportedly reignited tensions in the constituency.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
In a shocking incident, a group of women attacked BRS woman corporator Dedeepya Rao in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills area, leaving her with minor injuries. The incident, believed to be stemming from a dispute over flexi banners, has reportedly reignited tensions in the constituency.

Rao was ambused by the women

According to reports, Rao was ambushed by a group of women while she was travelling in her car through Jubilee Hills. The assailants, allegedly upset over a flexi banner disagreement, launched their attack on the corporator, resulting in her sustaining minor injuries.

Rao's husband lodges complaint

Following the attack, Rao's husband, Vijaya Mudiraj, lodged a formal complaint with the local authorities at the Jubilee Hills Police Station. He demanded swift action against the perpetrators.

"This incident happened last night. We have registered a case against the women who had attacked the corporator," R Madhusudhan, Detective Inspector Jubilee Hills told ANI.

The incident has further intensified the ongoing flexi banner dispute in the area. Local residents, particularly women, reportedly raised concerns over the matter and alleged negligence of MLA Maganti Gopinath.

