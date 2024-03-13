Hyderabad Shocker: BRS Corporator Dedeepya Rao Attacked By Women In Jubilee Hills; Video Goes Viral

Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a group of women attacked BRS woman corporator Dedeepya Rao in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills area, leaving her with minor injuries. The incident, believed to be stemming from a dispute over flexi banners, has reportedly reignited tensions in the constituency.

Rao was ambused by the women

According to reports, Rao was ambushed by a group of women while she was travelling in her car through Jubilee Hills. The assailants, allegedly upset over a flexi banner disagreement, launched their attack on the corporator, resulting in her sustaining minor injuries.

Watch the video below

#WATCH | Telangana: Unidentified women attacked Jubilee Hills BRS corporator, Dedeepya Rao, last night. Police registered a case against the attackers.



"This incident happened last night. We have registered a case against the women who had attacked the corporator," says R… pic.twitter.com/IXoBNosCDq — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Rao's husband lodges complaint

Following the attack, Rao's husband, Vijaya Mudiraj, lodged a formal complaint with the local authorities at the Jubilee Hills Police Station. He demanded swift action against the perpetrators.

#Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills BRS Corporator Attacked Over Flex Controversy



Dedeepya Rao, #BRSParty corporator from Vengala Rao Nagar, faced assault by women amid a dispute over flexes. She & her husband Vijay Mudiraj filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police. pic.twitter.com/dE7nLpd5cr — Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) March 13, 2024

"This incident happened last night. We have registered a case against the women who had attacked the corporator," R Madhusudhan, Detective Inspector Jubilee Hills told ANI.

The incident has further intensified the ongoing flexi banner dispute in the area. Local residents, particularly women, reportedly raised concerns over the matter and alleged negligence of MLA Maganti Gopinath.