Hyderabad shocker! 4 members of a family die by suicide in Kushaiguda

Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide by swallowing poison at their residence in Hyderabad's Kushaiguda district on Saturday, according to police.

Satish, his wife Vedha, and their two children, Nishiketh (9) and Nihal (9) were among those killed. (5).

The event is thought to have occurred on Friday night, but police first learned about it on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The police arrived on site and filed a report after gathering information

"A father, mother and their two children committed suicide in the Kandiguda area by taking an unknown poison. Preliminary enquiries revealed both children were suffering from health-related issues (mentally unsound). Even though they have been treated, the children were not recovering. The parents slipped into depression, they (the family) committed suicide. They are suspected to have died last night but we received the information at around 2 PM today. The dead victims are Satish, Vedha, Nishiket and Nihal," Inspector of Police, Kushaiguda Police Station P Venkateshwarlu said.

He further said that the bodies of the dead have been shifted to the mortuary.

"The PME has not been done yet. The dead bodies have been shifted to the mortuary," he said, adding that they have not registered any case in the matter.

An investigation is currently underway.

(With agency inputs)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines