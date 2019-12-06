Hyderabad: Security beefed up, section 144 imposed ahead of Babri demolition anniversary

Hyderabad: Security has been beefed up and prohibitory order under section 144 has been imposed in the city ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Friday.

Hyderabad city police also conducted a flag march in the old city of Hyderabad on Thursday. Stringent measures have been adopted to ensure that no untoward incident occurs in the sensitive parts of the city.

Police have also prohibited gatherings and public, religious meetings in the city.