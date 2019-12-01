Hyderabad rape case: Fast track court to be set up, Chief Minister promises 'stringent punishment'

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday instructed the setting up of a fast track court to deal with the rape and murder case of the female veterinary doctor and promised stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the ghastly crime.

"The Chief Minister has instructed officials that the accused of the woman veterinary doctor's ghastly murder should be inquired on a fast track basis and the culprits should be given stringent punishment. The Chief Minister also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case," according to an official release issued from the office of the Telangana CM.

The release added that the "verdict should come quickly and the Chief Minister announced that the government would extend all necessary help and support to the members of the victim's family."