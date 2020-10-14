Hyderabad Rains: Heavy downpour leaves 15 dead, PM Modi speaks to CM - story so far

As many as 15 people died in rain-related incidents following heavy downpour in Hyderabad since Tuesday.
Of them, eight died after a boulder fell on a house, and three in a wall collapse.
Meanwhile, a shocking video of three cars involved in a pile-up on a waterlogged road in the New Bowenpally area surfaced on social media on Wednesday.
Visuals from the incident showed a vehicle swimming in the rainwater and colliding with two other cars that were mounted on top of each other.
It is unclear whether the vehicles carry passengers or not.
River Kagna at Jewangi in Ranga Reddy district and River Musi at Anantharam in Nalgonda district are flowing in "extreme flood situation", the Central Water Commission declared on Wednesday.
The Telangana government had earlier declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services owing to the devastating situations brought about by the rain.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Disaster Management Director appealed to the area residents to stay home and cooperate in relief activities and normalisation tasks done by Disaster Response Force (DRF). "All efforts are being made to get the city back on track," an official tweet said.
Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad are some of the severely affected areas in Hyderabad.
The State Disaster Response Force and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations, wherever required in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park was closed to visitors on Wednesday due to waterlogging at a number of places after heavy rains, NZP Curator N Kshitija said.
Areas like the safari park, bear moat, primates area etc were the worst-affected, she said.
The zoo, one of the key tourist attractions in the city, had reopened on October 6 after nearly seven months amid elaborate safety measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
As per COVID-19 protocol approved by the Central Zoo Authority and Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana, the zoo authorities took several measures for the safety of visitors, staff and animals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.
At least 10 and 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, following torrential downpour in the last 48 hours.
In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains."