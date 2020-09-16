Hyderabad Rains: Flooded roads, congestion and more as rain lashes city; orange alert issued

On Wednesday, heavy rain in Hyderabad led to flooded roads and traffic snarls and many remained stranded for hours. At the same time, many took to social media platforms sharing some concerning visuals. Many of the videos shared on social media show cars that have been engulfed in water up to their windows, chaotic congested roads with water gushing through them and more.

"There's no difference between the sky and the earth - everything is a blur," narrated one Twitter user.

Sharing one of the videos, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Shikha Goel assured that the police were at hand to help. "Come rain or shine, we are always there for you .. Hyderabad police at your service.. Drive carefully, reach your destination safely," read the post.