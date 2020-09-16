Hyderabad Rains: Flooded roads, congestion and more as rain lashes city; orange alert issued

On Wednesday, heavy rain in Hyderabad led to flooded roads and traffic snarls and many remained stranded for hours. At the same time, many took to social media platforms sharing some concerning visuals. Many of the videos shared on social media show cars that have been engulfed in water up to their windows, chaotic congested roads with water gushing through them and more.
"There's no difference between the sky and the earth - everything is a blur," narrated one Twitter user.
Sharing one of the videos, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Shikha Goel assured that the police were at hand to help. "Come rain or shine, we are always there for you .. Hyderabad police at your service.. Drive carefully, reach your destination safely," read the post.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteoroligical Department had predicted "moderate thunderstorm with lightning" at isolated places in Telangana and Rayalaseema during next 12 hours. This however was something of an understatement and the the capital city now has an orange alert in place.
As per IMD Hyderabad's impact based forecast, the city is slated to have similar weather conditions on Thursday too. The expected impact list includes waterlogging and congestion as well as the possibility of tree an electric pole falling and power and water outages.
Take a look at some of the visuals from Hyderabad:
