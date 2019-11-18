Hyderabad police rescue minor boy, nabs kidnappers

Hyderabad: A team of Hyderabad Police on Monday rescued a seven-year-old boy and nabbed his kidnapper from the city within hours of receiving a complaint in the matter.

According to the police, a seven-year-old boy was kidnapped from PSR colony on Sunday.

"The father of the boy received a phone call from the kidnapper who demanded ransom amount of Rs 3 lakhs and threatened of dire consequences and said that if they informed to police he would kill the boy," Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) Mahesh M Bhagwat said.