Hyderabad police files case against Telangana MLA T Raja Singh over ‘bulldozer’ remark

The Hyderabad police on Sunday booked Telangana BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh for his "vote for Yogi, or face bulldozer" remark.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday had ordered the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to register FIR against Telangana’s BJP MLA for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don’t vote for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in the state.

In a video released on Monday by BJP MLA from Hyderabad's Goshamahar Assembly T Raja Singh, he was heard saying, "Hindus should come and vote in large numbers. For those who do not vote for BJP, I want to tell them that Yogi Adityanath has got thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. You do know the purpose of JCBs and bulldozers. If you have to live in UP, you will have to chant Yogi-Yogi or leave Uttar Pradesh," he had said in Hindi.

The Election Commission on Wednesday, Feb 16, had issued a notice to the BJP leader for allegedly threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh.

The notice said the BJP MLA from Telangana has prima facie violated provisions of the poll code, the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

The Commission had given him 24 hours to respond to the notice but did not receive any response from him.

After not getting any response, the Commission on Saturday had also censored and barred the MLA from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing elections for 72 hours starting 6 pm.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and results will be declared on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:30 PM IST