Hyderabad MMTC scam: ED seize jewellery and cash worth Rs 151.06 Cr in MBS jewellers case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various locations in the MBS Jewellers case on October 17 in Hyderabad and Vijaywada and seized jewellery and cash worth Rs 151.06 Cr in the MMTC fraud scam.
Subsequently, Sukesh Gupta was arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody by the PMLA Special Court, the ED said.
