Hyderabad minor rape-murder: Telangana government offers Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to kin

Hyderabad: Telangana Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday met the parents of the six-year old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour and offered them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia, an official release said.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered allegedly by a man in a neighbouring house at Saidabad here on the evening of September 9. The accused is still at large.

The ministers also assured support and help from the state government and stringent action against the culprit as per law and justice rendered as expeditiously possible, it said.

Home Minister Ali on Wednesday asked police officials to take steps to apprehend the accused in the case as soon as possible and take further measures as per law, even as the opposition Congress, BJP and others stepped up attacks on the TRS government over the incident.

As per reports, the police said that Pallakonda Raju (30) befriended the child before allegedly committing the offence in his house. The girl was found dead in his house hours after she went missing, as per a NewsMinute report. Since then, as many as nine special teams constituted by the police have been conducting search operations for the accused, who is absconding.

The distraught family was visited by several local leaders, youth and student leaders, representatives from rights organisations and NGOs. “It has been five days, and we don’t even know whether the man has been caught by the police. We hope justice will prevail,” said the family.

Meanwhile, Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday said that the guilty person in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad "will be nabbed and will be killed in an encounter".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:23 AM IST