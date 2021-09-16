Hyderabad minor rape-murder: A week after, main accused's body found on railway tracks

Hyderabad: A week after, the man who was accused for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday.

The body of Pallakonda Raju, 30, was found on the railway tracks near Ghanpur Station in Jangaon district.

"The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," tweeted the DGP

The body was reportedly identified with the tattoo 'Mounika' on his both hands. The accused killed himself as police were on a massive manhunt following a public outrage over the horrific incident in Singareni Colony in Saidabad area.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod met the parents of the six-year old girl and offered them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia, an official release said.

Home Minister Ali on Wednesday asked police officials to take steps to apprehend the accused in the case as soon as possible and take further measures as per law, even as the opposition Congress, BJP and others stepped up attacks on the TRS government over the incident.

Meanwhile, Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday said that the guilty person in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad "will be nabbed and will be killed in an encounter".

As per reports, the police said that Pallakonda Raju (30) befriended the child before allegedly committing the offence in his house. The girl was found dead in his house hours after she went missing, as per a NewsMinute report. Since then, as many as nine special teams constituted by the police have been conducting search operations for the accused, who is absconding.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:17 PM IST