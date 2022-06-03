Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: BJP Telangana members protest at police station; watch video

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers carried out a massive protest at Jubliee Hills police station after a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by five minors inside a Mercedes car in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

According to the police, all the accused are all Class 11 and 12 students and belong to "politically influential" families. Reportedly, an MLA's son is believed to be part of the group. However, the MLA's family has claimed that the accused got down from the car and was seated in a cafe when the alleged crime took place, sources told India Today.

The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint with the police regarding the incident that took place under the Jubilee Hills police station limits on May 28.

The case was registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the POCSO Act.

"The rape case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's father. Subsequently, after the victim's statement, we altered the sections and added sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Around 5 accused are involved," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis told news agency ANI over the phone.

"She is not in a position to identify the accused, so we are in the process of identifying the accused zeroing through other technical details. Prima facie, accused are also juvenile," he added.

According to the complainant, on May 28, his daughter went to a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills which was hosted by her friends.

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

