Hyderabad: Man stabs woman 18 times after she refused to marry him

In a shocking incident, a man on Wednesday allegedly stabbed a young woman 18 times in Hyderabad. According to NDTV report, the accused was said to have been her boyfriend and he attacked her because she recently refused to marry him.

This happened in a room she was staying at in Hastinapuram under the LB Nagar police station limits in Rachakonda commissionerate that falls under Greater Hyderabad.

The man, identified as Basavaraj, was reportedly angry that she had got engaged to another man, Shridhar, two months ago.

Both the woman and man hail from Daulatabad in Vikarabad district and are said to have been in a relationship.

The victim, Sirisha, is said to be in a serious condition in the hospital. The accused is in police custody.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:04 PM IST