 Hyderabad man held for cultivating ganja on terrace for 'personal consumption'
Hyderabad man held for cultivating ganja on terrace for 'personal consumption'

As per news reports, the police seized 10 ganja plants growing in an area of 200 yards during the search operation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
The Hyderabad Police on Thursday held a man for cultivating ganja on the terrace of his house.

As per news reports, the police seized 10 ganja plants growing in an area of 200 yards during the search operation. The man has been identified as Sai Revanth Verma. 

Reports further suggest that, during the questioning, Verma told police that he brought the cannabis seeds from Andhra Pradesh with the intention of growing the plants for personal consumption.

Police destroyed ganja plants, seized seeds

Police have now destroyed the ganja plants and also seized cannabis seeds found in his possession.

Verma has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been sent to judicial custody.

