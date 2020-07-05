Hyderabad jeweller dies of COVID-19 after throwing lavish birthday bash attended by at least 100 people

A top jeweller in Hyderabad, who owns a high-end jewellery store in Himayatnagar area, died of COVID-19 on Saturday after he threw a lavish birthday bash which was attended by at least 100 people of the jewellers association.

The host developed coronavirus symptoms two days after the party and was later admitted to a private hospital, reported The Indian Express. The other party attendees have rushed to get themselves tested.

Meanwhile, another jeweller, who attended the party, also died of COVID-19 on Saturday. Officials suspected that he contracted the infection from the host of the party.

Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said that people are refusing to follow the rules imposed due to the pandemic and are celebrating birthday parties and family gatherings. “These are the super-spreaders due to which the number of positive cases has gone up in Hyderabad. In spite of so much publicity, some people just refuse to follow the rules. Birthday parties, family gatherings to celebrate a birth, or youths getting together to welcome a foreign returnee are proving to be hotspots of coronavirus spread. Asymptomatic persons attending huge gatherings like this are spreading the infection,” he told IE.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said that there is a drastic rise in the COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad because people are refusing to follow basic rules. "Families are hosting birthday parties, organising engagement functions, or getting together at homes to celebrate a new birth. It takes just one among them who is infected to spread the virus to dozens of others and that is what is happening in Hyderabad,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Government of Telangana has reported 1,850 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,342 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 22,312, including 10,487 active cases and 11,537 recoveries.

The coronavirus death toll in the state stands at 288.