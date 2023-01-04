Hyderabad: Income Tax dept raids Excel Group of Companies' Gachibowli headquarters & other locations | Representative Image

The Income tax department on Wednesday, January 4, conducted raids on Excel Group of Companies in Hyderabad and other premises linked to it. Searches are being conducted at the Gachibowli headquarters of the company.

Raids are being conducted simultaneously at 18 places across the country since Wednesday, sources told ANI.

This is a breaking story; further details awaited.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)