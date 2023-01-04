e-Paper Get App
Hyderabad: Income Tax dept raids Excel Group of Companies' Gachibowli headquarters & other locations

Hyderabad: Income Tax dept raids Excel Group of Companies' Gachibowli headquarters & other locations

Raids are being conducted simultaneously at 18 places across the country since Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: Income Tax dept raids Excel Group of Companies' Gachibowli headquarters & other locations | Representative Image
The Income tax department on Wednesday, January 4, conducted raids on Excel Group of Companies in Hyderabad and other premises linked to it. Searches are being conducted at the Gachibowli headquarters of the company.

Raids are being conducted simultaneously at 18 places across the country since Wednesday, sources told ANI.

This is a breaking story; further details awaited.

